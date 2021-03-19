Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce $432.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $536.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 542,652 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 157,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,656 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 102,102 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OII stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,173,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,973. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

