Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT at $72.00

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

