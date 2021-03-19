Brokerages Set OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Target Price at $4.67

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.17.

OCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 2,265,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $323.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.23.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 6,282,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 260,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 208,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 194,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

