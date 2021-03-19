Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Target Price at C$8.13

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.29.

Several research analysts have commented on POU shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of POU opened at C$10.55 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

