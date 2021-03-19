Brokerages Set Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Target Price at $61.75

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 64.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 471,315 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after buying an additional 192,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after buying an additional 76,082 shares in the last quarter.

TCMD opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $983.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

