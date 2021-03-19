Brokers Offer Predictions for Iterum Therapeutics plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Equities researchers at G.Research issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Corey N. Fishman sold 85,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $147,819.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,453 shares in the company, valued at $704,893.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

