Brokers Set Expectations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,610 shares of company stock worth $3,901,405. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

