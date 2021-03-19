Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brother Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.98. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

