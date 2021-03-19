Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,477 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $109,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,641 shares of company stock valued at $28,436,503 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.37. 1,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.