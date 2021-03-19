Brown Advisory Inc. Has $83.69 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $83,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $103.12. The company had a trading volume of 114,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,694. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

