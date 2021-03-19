Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 483,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,438 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $57,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $843,000.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.87. 9,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.83. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts have commented on A shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

