Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,188 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.16% of Anthem worth $131,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.22 and its 200-day moving average is $302.83. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $353.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

