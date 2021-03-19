Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 326,698 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326,698 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $72,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $184,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

BWXT traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.56. 284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,544. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

