Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after buying an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $22.69. 46,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,488,890. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

