Brown Advisory Securities LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,728. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $413.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

