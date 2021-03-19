Brown Advisory Securities LLC Purchases 2,299 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.43. 23,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.25. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $184.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

