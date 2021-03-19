Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 55 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Cintas by 18.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cintas by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.30.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.31. 4,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

