BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.29. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $40,156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $82.23.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.