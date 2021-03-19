Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential downside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,935 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 414.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 74,176 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 36.5% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 166,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 44,370 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.