BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

CleanSpark stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

