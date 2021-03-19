BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $16.42 on Friday. BTRS has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

