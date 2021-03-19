BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of BTRS opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

