Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CAO Sells $89,193.92 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 261,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BBW opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $93.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

