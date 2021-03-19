Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $332.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $264.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.33.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $306.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.15 and a 200-day moving average of $236.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -118.06 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $321.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

