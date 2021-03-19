C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel Sells 583,210 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 583,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $47,280,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,339,600 shares in the company, valued at $189,671,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AI opened at $75.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

