C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,573,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,381,000.

About C4 Therapeutics

There is no company description available for C4 Therapeutics Inc

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.