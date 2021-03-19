Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 94,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Equitable by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

EQH traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

In other news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

