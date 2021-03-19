Caas Capital Management LP Invests $4.83 Million in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Pulmonx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,071,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,902,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

NASDAQ LUNG traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $53.00. 2,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,763. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

