Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,058,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $9,241,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $8,181,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,225. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

