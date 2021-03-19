Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 197,066 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 197,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after buying an additional 1,423,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 1,088,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,891,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after buying an additional 760,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,189. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $368,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.