Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 200,000 Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Mission Produce as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,804,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Mission Produce stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. 1,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,722. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

