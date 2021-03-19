Caas Capital Management LP Takes $2.04 Million Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 257,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.58% of Noodles & Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDLS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,703,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2,557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 291,594 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $515.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

