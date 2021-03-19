Cadence Design Systems, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Analysts at Griffin Securities issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.25. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $149.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,217,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,784,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

