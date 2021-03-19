Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,650 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,701,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after buying an additional 369,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

