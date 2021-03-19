Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 72,527 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 334.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,527 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $221.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

