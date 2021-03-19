Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,667 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $64,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Bank of America stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

