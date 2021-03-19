Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 42,074 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,074 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,417,000 after buying an additional 289,928 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $25,374,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,059 shares of company stock worth $6,147,051 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average of $101.79. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $116.70.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

