Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,256.88

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,256.88 ($16.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,110 ($14.50). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,145 ($14.96), with a volume of 5,185 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,256.88.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

