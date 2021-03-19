Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) CAO Gregory F. Conaway Sells 10,000 Shares

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.