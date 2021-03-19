Canaccord Genuity Boosts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$4.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEL. Raymond James raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.21.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$2.72 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$512.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.94.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

