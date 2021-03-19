Canaccord Genuity Boosts Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target to C$40.50

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.30.

SJR.B opened at C$34.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.14. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$17.77 and a 1-year high of C$35.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total transaction of C$39,850.10.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

