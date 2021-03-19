Canaccord Genuity Increases Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $45.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

LPRO opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Open Lending by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 23.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Open Lending by 133.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,229,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

