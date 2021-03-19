Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.86

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.86 and traded as high as C$9.35. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 48,164 shares trading hands.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

