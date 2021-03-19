Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,984,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NUGS opened at $0.15 on Friday. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17.

Get Cannabis Strategic Ventures alerts:

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.