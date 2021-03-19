Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Canon has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canon will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Canon by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

