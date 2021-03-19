Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Research Coverage Started at R. F. Lafferty

Equities research analysts at R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.84% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,735,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth $5,269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $916,000.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

