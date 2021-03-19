Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target to $72.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

