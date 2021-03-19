Capita (LON:CPI) Receives Overweight Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 65.78 ($0.86).

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 47.11 ($0.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm has a market cap of £786.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.61. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

