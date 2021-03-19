Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 11th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCPPF opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

