Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Capital Power in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $28.78. 302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

